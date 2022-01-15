UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Announces Setting Up Trans-Indus Research Institute Under EFT

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 10:08 PM

CM Sindh announces setting up Trans-Indus Research Institute under EFT

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while announcing the setting up Trans-Indus Research Institute' under Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) in Karachi has said that the province had a vast and rich history that needs to be studied through scientific research works and the establishment of this institute could carry out effective research activities

SEHWAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while announcing the setting up Trans-Indus Research Institute' under Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) in Karachi has said that the province had a vast and rich history that needs to be studied through scientific research works and the establishment of this institute could carry out effective research activities.

The chief minister announced this on Saturday while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of conservation works being carried out by the Endowment Fund Trust for preservation of the Sehwan Fort, one of the historical sites of Sindh.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was quite satisfied that the EFT has restored the NauKot Fort in Thar and completed major conservation work of Rani Kot. "I believe Rani Kot conservation must have been a very difficult task, but it has been accomplished and the EFT management deserves appreciation," he said and added that this uphill task of venturing to save Sehwan Fort with a mysterious history was indeed a challenge.

The chief minister appreciated the spirit of the EFT for not asking any financial assistance from the government for its activities except the initial seed money of Rs.1 billion, which he said despite having conserved approximately 40 sites remained intact. It is the matter of gratitude that today the EFT has a financial base of Rs.1.6 billion to promote its objectives," he said Syed Murad Ali Shah said, Sehwan is the country's oldest town and its history goes back to centuries, much before Alexander the Great came to this region and then over the years along with the grandeur of the Indus it has seen many historical moments of which some preserved in history and some forgotten.

"Unfortunately not much attention had been paid to heritage of Sindh in the past, however with the transfer of these sites, the provincial government has taken steps to make the public aware of their heritage," he said and added that restoring ruins was not an easy task as it is time consuming and need funds, international support as well as historical references and documentation.

" The scholars, historians and cultural institutions need to set down a cultural position to advise the government of priorities in this field", the Chief Minister.

Talking about the historic town of Sehwan, the Chief Minister recalled that an international archeologist Monique Kevranan had initiated excavation under the aegis of the French Museum at Sehwan and since then no progress was witnessed. He advised the Sindh Culture Department to invite the French Mission to continue their work at the archeological sites of the town.

He suggested that the Endowment Fund Trust should consider setting up a conservation laboratory somewhere in Dadu district likewise with so many international Alexander festival sites available for research and conservation. "The Culture Department and the EFT may collaborate and train young conservationists to create more expertise and jobs for the youth," he added.

He also urged the EFT, culture department and the universities to collaborate with international assistance and organize an international conference on Sehwan and Alexander early next year. He suggested the EFT propose a committee for this conference and start planning for it and the government would support this venture.

The chief minister also asked the Law and Culture departments, EFT and Commissioner Hyderabad to draft necessary rules and laws by declaring Sehwan as a protected heritage town with removal of encroachments and making proper planning of the town.

Among others, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, MNAs Malik Asad Sikandar, Sikandar Rahpoto,, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar, EFT Trustees Hameed Haroon and Hamid Akhud, historian Nilopher and Sehwan Forts consultant Muhammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Thar Young Hyderabad Progress Nasir Dadu Muhammad Ali Money May Murad Ali Shah From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

FBR distributes Rs53 million among 1,007 winners o ..

FBR distributes Rs53 million among 1,007 winners of POS Sale Prize Scheme

2 minutes ago
 20 arrested on gambling charges

20 arrested on gambling charges

2 minutes ago
 Woman's body found from canal

Woman's body found from canal

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Japan Issue Tsunami Warnings After Tonga V ..

Russia, Japan Issue Tsunami Warnings After Tonga Volcano Eruption

2 minutes ago
 Joint opposition throngs to protest against provin ..

Joint opposition throngs to protest against provincial LG law

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 other ..

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 2,622 others

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.