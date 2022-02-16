UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Appoints Dr. Altaf Siyal As SAU Dean Agriculture Engineering Faculty

Published February 16, 2022

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Altaf Siyal as SAU Dean Agriculture Engineering Faculty

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province has appointed Dr. Altaf Siyal as Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for a period of three years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province has appointed Dr. Altaf Siyal as Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for a period of three years.

According to announcement here on Wednesday prior to appointment as Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal has served as Professor Department of Land and Water Management and Director ORIC Sindh Agricultural University.

He has also been a Professor at Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro and also did specialization in Remote Sensing Applications (GIS, Water Resource Engineering and Management, Irrigation and Drainage), Soil Salinity, and Soil Rehabilitation. He has been instrumental in training, exchanging information and signing agreements on water and geographical information systems with various countries.

Dr. Altaf Siyal got his PhD Degree in 2001 from the Cranfield University (UK) on 'Maximizing salt leaching efficiency of aggregated clay saline soils' under the Quaid-e-Azam Merit Scholarship funded by the Ministry of education, Government of Pakistan.

He got Endeavour Research Fellowship funded by the Australian Government for Postdoctoral Research on 'Soil Water and Crop Environment' at CSIRO-ATSIP, Townsville, Australia and awarded Fulbright Fellowship to conduct Post-Doctoral Research on 'Subsurface Irrigation Simulations' at the University of California and the USDA-ARS Salinity Laboratory in Riverside USA. He also published research papers in authoritative international and national journals.

