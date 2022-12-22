UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Attends "Dastar Bandi" Of Shoro Community Tribal Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday attended the "Dastarbandi" of Muhammad Bakhsh alias Babul Khan Shoro, elder brother of Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro here at village Kiran Khan Shoro.

Accompanied by MNA Jamil-ul- Zaman, PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, Sayed Murad Ali Shah wore a turban to Muhammad Bux Shoro as a tradition to become chief of the Shoro community after his father's death.

Makhdoom Jamil-ul- Zaman and Sayed Murad Ali Shah were the chief guests of the "Dastar Bandi" ceremony while Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, provincial ministers Imtiaz Shaikh, Muhammad Ismael Rahu, Saeed Ghani, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Manzoor Wasan, Qasim Naveed Qamar, Babul Khan Bhayo, Muhammad Khan Junejo, Jam Tamachi Unar, Pir Fazul Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister greeted Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Shoro over assuming the responsibility as chief of the Shoro tribe and hoped that he will perform his responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

Addressing the ceremony, Makhdoom Jameel Zaman, who is a spiritual leader of the Shoro tribe, urged newly elected tribal head Muhammad Bakhsh Shoro to look after his community with love and affection.

