CM Sindh reviews progress of Rs14b ADP Karachi mega project schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday reviewed progress of 19 schemes launched under Karachi ADP mega projects of Rs14.67 billion, including Rs 7.1 billion six on-going and Rs7.57 billion 13 new schemes here at CM House and directed the Administrator KMC to personally monitor the execution and quality of the works.

He also directed the Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab to beautify the entry and exit points of Karachi City and remove encroachments from Sohrab Goth and beautify the area, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, PD Karachi Package Najeeb Ahmed, Program me Manager Khalid Masroor and other concerned officers.

The chief minister reviewing the progress of Rs 7.1 billion mega schemes directed Administrator Karachi to beautify the underpass of submarine chowrangi. "It is an important underpass located in the center of the Clifton and Defence area, therefore it must have a good look," he said.

The chief minister was told that a U-turn at Natha Khan scheme was launched for Rs 214.466 million.

It has been completed by 70 percent and the remaining work was in progress. The chief minister directed the Administrator KMC to get it completed for smooth flow of traffic.

Reconstruction of the 12000 Road scheme was launched for Rs 2 billion and it has been completed by 50 percent.

The chief minister directed the Secretary Local government to visit the on-going work and report to him about its pace and quality.

The chief minister was told that work on Rs 198.8 million scheme of construction of Storm water drain from Star gate to Chakora Nullah, Shahra-e-Faisal has been completed by 85 percent.

The chief minister said that it was an important scheme to dispose of rainwater and directed the local government secretary to talk to concerned authorities and resume work.

The meeting was informed that work on Rs 1.4122 billion construction of Road from Gulbai to Y-junction, including construction of storm water drain has been completed by 88 percent.

Secretary Local government raised the issue that the dentors have started denting work along the newly constructed road and parking of vehicles was being made along the service lane.

At this the chief minister directed deputy commissioner and SSP Kiamari to remove all kinds of encroachments along the road and report him.

Another scheme which came under discussion was reconstruction of various roads and allied works at SITE Karachi for Rs 1 billion.

The secretary of the local government told the chief minister that he had personally visited the on-going works and found a dire requirement of construction of storm water drains and sewerage system along some of the roads.

The chief minister expressing his displeasure directed the project director to include the storm water schemes in the main schemes and start work on them.

The provincial government has started a Rs7.5 billion 13 new schemes in the city.

These schemes include Rs 1.1 billion construction of Shaharah-e-Noor Jehan from Abdullah College to Qalandria Chowk. Rs 370 million Road from Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road, including Storm Water Drain, Rs 450 million road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Complex. Construction of Rafiqi Shaheed road at Rs 200 million, construction of major roads from Razakabad to Sheedi Goth at Rs 200 million, construction of surrounding roads of Civil Hospital at Rs 261 million, construction of Chakiwara, Mehrab Khan, and Tannery roads, including storm water drain in Lyari at Rs 995.461 million, construction of approach roads Lyari Expressway for Rs200 million, construction of flyover at Johar Chowrangi at Rs 1.6 billion.

Rehabilitation of major storm water of the city at Rs 1 billion, replacement of water supply and sewerage system, including installation of pumping stations at Rs 800 million, construction of public park at District central at Rs 250 million and construction of civic center a Mula Fazal Auditorium Hall, Chakiwara at Rs 150 million.

The chief minister directed PD of the mega projects Najeeb Ahmed to start tendering process of the new schemes so that works could be started.