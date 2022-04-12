UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh To Inaugurate 201st Urs Of Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast In Daraza

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM Sindh to inaugurate 201st Urs of Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast in Daraza

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The arrangements for the 201st Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast that would begin on April 15 in district Khairpur were reviewed on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Saifullah Abro, who is also Chairman Sachal Yadgar Committee, presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of the three-day urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.

The meeting was attended by the members of Sachal Yadgar Committee, Khairpur. The meeting was told that the urs celebrations would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by laying floral wreath on the mazar of Sufi saint Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif in Khairpur.

The DC directed the concerned authorities to pay due attention to sanitation, clean drinking water and light arrangements. He also directed the SSP Khairpur to ensure the security measures during the urs celebrations.

