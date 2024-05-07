DC visits Masood Teaching Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching

Hospital and reviewed facilities available in the hospital.

The deputy commissioner checked the trauma center, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency

wards, CT scan center, laboratory and medicine stores.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif briefed him about available facilities and

said modern facilities were available to patients in the hospital round-the-clock.

Later on, the DC reviewed ongoing development works at the hospital and directed the

contractor to complete work within a stipulated time.