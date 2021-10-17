CM takes notice of death of 4 children at DHQ Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from secretary health and commissioner Sargodha division about the incident of death of 4 children in the nursery ward of DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

The CM directed to hold an inquiry to determine the responsible and to take action against them for this negligence.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the deceased children and assured justice to them.