CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive on Oct 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate provision of new furniture drive in government schools of the province on October 21 (Thursday).

The spokesman of Elementary and Secondary education Department told APP on Wednesday that Chief Minister along with Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai would inaugurate the drive at Government Shaheed Hussain Shareef Higher Secondary school, City No-1 Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning here that the Elementary and Secondary Education Department has allocated a hefty amount of Rs6 billion for provision of furniture to 95 percent government schools.