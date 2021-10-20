UrduPoint.com

CM To Inaugurate Provision Of New Furniture Drive On Oct 21

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:21 PM

CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive on Oct 21

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate provision of new furniture drive in government schools of the province on October 21 (Thursday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate provision of new furniture drive in government schools of the province on October 21 (Thursday).

The spokesman of Elementary and Secondary education Department told APP on Wednesday that Chief Minister along with Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai would inaugurate the drive at Government Shaheed Hussain Shareef Higher Secondary school, City No-1 Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning here that the Elementary and Secondary Education Department has allocated a hefty amount of Rs6 billion for provision of furniture to 95 percent government schools.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education October Government Billion

Recent Stories

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2 ..

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

6 minutes ago
 Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' ..

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' attack

6 minutes ago
 Rugby must lay down law or lose players: head inju ..

Rugby must lay down law or lose players: head injury foundation

6 minutes ago
 Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters ..

Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters

11 minutes ago
 KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilit ..

KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilitate taxpayers, increase tax re ..

11 minutes ago
 'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools ..

'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools open': Faisal Sultan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.