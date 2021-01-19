Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government College Peshawar and inspected educational activities and compliance of SOPs against coronavirus at the college

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government College Peshawar and inspected educational activities and compliance of SOPs against coronavirus at the college.

The CM's aide went to the classrooms, hostel and canteen to check compliance of SOPs and stressed for ensuring adoption of all safety measures against the pandemic.

On occasion he told the students that we have to fight coronavirus rather than fearing it, adding that the best way to keep ourselves and others safe from this virus was to properly adopt all precautionary measures against it.

Kamran Bangash mingled with the students who rushed towards the college gate to welcome him.

He also discussed different topics with the students and shared his memories of college days with them.

The students also apprised Kamran Bangash of their problems.

The CM's aide along with the college's principal visited different faculties and laboratories and met with faculty members. Bangash was briefed on the college's functioning and performance.

He also inspected facilities being provided at the college hostel and said the KP government would take tangible steps to revive the past glory of this college.