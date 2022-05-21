UrduPoint.com

Coalition Government To Complete Constitutional Tenure: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that it was collective decision of the government and its allies to complete constitutional tenure so Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led government would make all decisions with the consultation of allies

Talking to the media along with PML-N Deputy General Secretary Attaullah Tarar, he condemned the derogatory remarks and abusive language of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz during PTI public gathering in Multan and said that Imran Khan wanted to destroy the moral values of the society.

The minister said that it was the PTI government which made agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the agreement with the IMF needed to be continued to revive the economic condition of the country, adding that increase in oil prices as per the IMF conditions was not acceptable to the PML-N leadership as it could further put burden on the poor and bring another storm of inflation.

The economy had suffered a serve blow due to mistakes committed by the past government, he maintained.

Rana Sanaullah said: "If the coalition government is allowed to work freely with necessary support, I believe the government can steer the country out of such challenging situation but if we are not allowed to perform, the government after taking allies on board may think of having peoples' fresh mandate".

To a question, the minister said that PML-N Chief Mian Nawaz Sharif did not want to add more burden on people as the inflation had already broken the backbone of the people during the last three years, adding that the decisions were being made after the consultation with Nawaz Sharif as he was also part of the process of taking allies into confidence through video link.

To another query, Rana Sanaullah said that false cases were registered against the PML-N leadership and a biased approach led by Shahzad Akbar was used in FIRs registration, investigation and prosecution for political victimization, he added. The judiciary could ensure prompt justice and relief through suo motu notices but the notices should also be taken against the discrimination, political victimization against PML-N members and previous government's corruption scams, he asserted.

The minister also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notices on victimization of PML-N members. "We respect the judiciary and its jurisdiction", he maintained.

