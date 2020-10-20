UrduPoint.com
COAS Takes Notice Of Karachi Incident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

COAS takes notice of Karachi incident

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of Karachi incident and directed the Corps Commander Karachi to inquire into the matter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of Karachi incident and directed the Corps Commander Karachi to inquire into the matter.

The COAS had directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

