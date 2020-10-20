COAS takes notice of Karachi incident

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of Karachi incident and directed the Corps Commander Karachi to inquire into the matter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of Karachi incident and directed the Corps Commander Karachi to inquire into the matter.

