UrduPoint.com

Cold And Cloudy Weather Predicted For Most KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Cold and cloudy weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Shangla, Kohistan, Khyber and Kurram districts. Isolated drizzle is also likely to occur over Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda and surrounding areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 22/07, Chitral 09/-1, Timergara 18/05, Dir 14/-2, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 09/-09, Drosh 08/00, Saidu Sharif 16/02, Pattan 18/10, Malam Jabba 06/-3, Takht Bhai 21/04, Kakul 15/00, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 09/-7, Bannu 24/05, Cherat 12/01, D.I. Khan 25/08.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -09 °C in Kalam and -07°C in Parachinar and -3°C each in Tirah and Mallam Jabba.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Saidu Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan Shangla Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

21 minutes ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

21 minutes ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

3 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.