Cold and cloudy weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Shangla, Kohistan, Khyber and Kurram districts. Isolated drizzle is also likely to occur over Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda and surrounding areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 22/07, Chitral 09/-1, Timergara 18/05, Dir 14/-2, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 09/-09, Drosh 08/00, Saidu Sharif 16/02, Pattan 18/10, Malam Jabba 06/-3, Takht Bhai 21/04, Kakul 15/00, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 09/-7, Bannu 24/05, Cherat 12/01, D.I. Khan 25/08.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -09 °C in Kalam and -07°C in Parachinar and -3°C each in Tirah and Mallam Jabba.