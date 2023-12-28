Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/05, Chitral 18/00, Timergara 22/02, Dir 21/-01, Mirkhani 19/01, Kalam 17/-05, Drosh 16/03, Saidu Sharif 21/02, Pattan 23/14, Malam Jabba 12/02, Takht Bhai 24/04, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 17/02, Bannu 25/08, Cherat 17/06, DI Khan City 26/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

3 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

13 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

13 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

13 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

13 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

13 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

13 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

13 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

13 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan