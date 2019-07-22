Collective efforts needed to ensure better response against upcoming heat wave

(@imziishan)

Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent - Sind, Shahnaz Hamid has emphasized need for a collective efforts to ensure a better response to the upcoming heat waves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent - Sind, Shahnaz Hamid has emphasized need for a collective efforts to ensure a better response to the upcoming heat waves.

Addressing a total of 60 participants of the heat wave management training organised jointly by PRC-Sindh and World food Programme to train the trainers (ToT), she said all the stakeholders were being engaged to build the local capacity for better heat wave management.

She said training of the trainers was also followed by on-job training in heat wave camps and that PRC - Sindh was closely working with every relevant stakeholder.

Speaking on the occasion, PRC Sindh Secretary Kanwar Waseem said the training on heat wave response was initiated by PRC Sindh after 2015's crisis.

Heat wave has became a recurring phenomenon in Karachi and other areas of Sindh due to climate change and we must prepare ourselves to tackle it, he emphasized.

A total of three batches received ToT on heat wave rehabilitation with participants from civil defense, Provincial disaster management authority, Saylani welfare, Alamgir welfare, University of Karachi, Federal urdu University of Science, Arts and Technology, Iqra University and PRCS volunteers.