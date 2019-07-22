UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Efforts Needed To Ensure Better Response Against Upcoming Heat Wave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:36 PM

Collective efforts needed to ensure better response against upcoming heat wave

Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent - Sind, Shahnaz Hamid has emphasized need for a collective efforts to ensure a better response to the upcoming heat waves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent - Sind, Shahnaz Hamid has emphasized need for a collective efforts to ensure a better response to the upcoming heat waves.

Addressing a total of 60 participants of the heat wave management training organised jointly by PRC-Sindh and World food Programme to train the trainers (ToT), she said all the stakeholders were being engaged to build the local capacity for better heat wave management.

She said training of the trainers was also followed by on-job training in heat wave camps and that PRC - Sindh was closely working with every relevant stakeholder.

Speaking on the occasion, PRC Sindh Secretary Kanwar Waseem said the training on heat wave response was initiated by PRC Sindh after 2015's crisis.

Heat wave has became a recurring phenomenon in Karachi and other areas of Sindh due to climate change and we must prepare ourselves to tackle it, he emphasized.

A total of three batches received ToT on heat wave rehabilitation with participants from civil defense, Provincial disaster management authority, Saylani welfare, Alamgir welfare, University of Karachi, Federal urdu University of Science, Arts and Technology, Iqra University and PRCS volunteers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Heat Wave Alamgir 2015 Federal Urdu University All From

Recent Stories

Afghan gun battle kills 16 fighters in western Far ..

18 seconds ago

Zelensky party headed for absolute majority in Ukr ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end with deep losses 22 July 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Jamaat-e-Islami Indian Occupied Kashmir spokesman ..

1 minute ago

Xi holds talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

48 seconds ago

Women's Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC) star ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.