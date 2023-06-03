UrduPoint.com

College Of Veterinary Sciences Training Workshop Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023

College of Veterinary Sciences Training workshop held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission in College of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Peshawar, organized a six-month training workshop under Prime Minister Hunarmand Pakistan Program in Cooperation with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht who was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

It was with regard to promoting artificial production in animals on modern basis and bringing revolutionary changes in the livestock sector and providing opportunities to the young generation to advance in this field of education Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht while speaking on the occasion said that this training workshop is very important, through this our students, experts and other related people got opportunities to learn a lot.

He said that most of the country's economy is dependent on agriculture, livestock and poultry, so it is a good initiative to make the young generation skilled in these fields. The country can also be taken on the path of development and prosperity, the countries which paid attention to technical education by making it a part of their general education have a high economic development speed, most of the population of Pakistan consists of youth, he added.

The dream of development and prosperity can be fulfilled by training them in modern sciences, information technology and skills according to market needs and in their respective fields, he said.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan expressed the hope of getting other benefits from this training workshop and said that the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht welcomed the other guests and participants.

Principal College of Veterinary Sciences and Vice-Chancellor University of Veterinary Sciences, Swat Prof. Dr. Umar Siddique said that these kinds of workshops are very necessary, enabling him to earn dignified employment so that he can lead an economically prosperous life.

The organizers of the training workshop Dr. Humayun Khan thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Dean Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan, Principal Prof. Dr. Umar Siddique, officials of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Lucky Core Industries and other participants thanked them for organizing the workshop.

Explaining the benefits and objectives, at the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jehan Bakht along with Dean Professor Dr. Sarzamin Khan, Principal Professor Dr. Umar Siddique and Organizer Dr. Humayun Khan distributed shields and testimonials among the participants of the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Technology Education Swat Agriculture Young Lead Market From Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

