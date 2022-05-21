Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

A coal miner died due to electrocution inside the coal mine in Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday

Quetta, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A coal miner died due to electrocution inside the coal mine in Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Shams Dad resident of Afghanistan was working in the coal mine when he touched an open wire of electric and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was taken out from the coal mine and sent to his native town.

Levies Force has registered a case.