Colour Coding System Introduced In PINS To Facilitate Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A proper colour coding system has been introduced in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) to ensure a patient-friendly environment under which each section will be highlighted in different colours to guide visitors.

This was informed by PINS Executive Director Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood while talking to the media here on Sunday.

He said the initiative would enabled patients to reach the respective wards directly without wasting time, adding that colour boards had been displayed at the main gate and every floor for the guidance of people as well as for doctors and employees of the institute.

He said better parking facilities were being provided to doctors/employees as basement-I & II as well as parking margins for doctors had been specified in front of the institution according to the colour of each department.

He said that these steps had been taken in accordance with the international standards.

Explaining the details of colour coding system, Dr Khalid said yellow would be for Neuro Surgery Unit-I ,Orange for Unit-II, Green for Unit-III, Dark Blue for Neurology, Red for Operation Theater, Purple for MRI, dark green for CSSD and light blue sign boards for emergency and CT scans.

More Stories From Pakistan

