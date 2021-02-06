UrduPoint.com
Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Delivers Lecture At GCU

Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie Saturday visited the Government College University (GCU), Lahore, and addressed a seminar on the importance of maritime security and its role in Pakistan's economy.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi conducted the seminar, which was attended by faculty deans, chairpersons and heads of academic and administrative departments and presidents of students' societies at the University's Bukhari Auditorium.

Commodore Azmie said Pakistan Navy was a force having air, ground, water and sub-surface capabilities. He briefed the participants about the hierarchy and functioning of Pakistan Navy as well its warships and submarines.

He said Gadani ship-breaking industry had a potential of contributing to ten per cent of the GDP. Similarly, he said that there was huge potential to cultivate the blue-economy and benefit from it. Commodore Azmie's address included references from different books of international repute.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi stressed the need for regular interactions of national and professional organizations with academia. He concluded the session with a note of thanks to Commodore Azmie. He expressed his resolve to make 2021 the most exceptional year in the history of GC University Lahore.

The seminar was followed by a question and answers session.

