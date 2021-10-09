UrduPoint.com

Commander Balochistan Corps Visits Earthquake Hit Areas.

Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

ISPR says Pakistan Army urban search and rescue teams are busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai. Necessary medical care is being provided by Army and FC doctors and paramedics.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali has visited earthquake hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in Rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army urban search and rescue teams are busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai. Necessary medical care is being provided by Army and FC doctors and paramedics.

All critical injured including evacuated to CMH Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.

A large number of injured were also evacuated by road.

Three hundred Special food and administrative package including tents, blankets and meals were provided to the affected population.

