BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on priority basis.

He said that open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

He said as many as 20 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments on which he took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.