Commissioner briefed about health facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has emphasized the need to provide facilities for medical treatment to the general public.

He stated that steps should be taken to further improve the facilities for medical treatment in hospitals across the division. These views were expressed during a briefing with health department officials.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Syed Aamir Mahmood Bukhari, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Hospital Dr. Muhammad Hamid, District Health Officer (HRM) Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator Preventive Program Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Health Officer Syed Tanveer Shah, and Medical Superintendents of Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals along with relevant officers were present during the briefing.

It was informed that under the Annual Development Program of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, a scheme worth Rs. 3145.138 million has been approved for the construction and maintenance of various wards, including the emergency block, medical and surgical wards, gynecology and pediatrics, external patient department, neuro block, ENT block, as well as provision of bio-medical and non-biomedical machinery and equipment.

The meeting revealed that Bahawal Victoria Hospital has 1609 beds and 25 operating theaters, providing treatment facilities to an average of 2 million patients annually.

Similarly, since its establishment in 2013, Sir Sadiq Mohammad Abbasi Hospital has treated more than 8.2 million patients. It was also mentioned in the meeting that in Bahawalpur district, Ahmedpur East Tehsil Headquarters Hospital has 100 beds, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur has 100 beds, THQ Yazman has 100 beds, and Tehsil Yazman has a hospital with 70 beds, while there are 12 Rural Health Centers with 240 beds and 75 Basic Health Units with 150 beds providing treatment facilities.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division has directed health department personnel to utilize their capabilities and government resources efficiently under the spirit of national service to ensure the provision of medical treatment to patients.