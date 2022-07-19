UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting To Review Monsoon Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for the protection of lives and property of the people from the upcoming monsoon rains

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner directed all the concerned departments to prepare safety plan before upcoming monsoon rains and stay on high alert to avoid maximum damages.

He categorically stated that careless or negligent attitude from any department would not be tolerated.

He directed to ensure cleanliness of blocked drains and sewage lines before the upcoming monsoon system.

The commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the arrangements by the concerned departments.

The meeting was attended by PCIC Brigadier Yasir, DC East Raja Tariq Hussain, DC Central Taha Saleem, DC Kemari Mukhtiar Abro, DC Malir Irfan Salam Mirwani, DC West Ghulam Qadir Khan Talpar, Administrator Korangi Javed Kallor, Administrator Kemari Faiz Muhammad and officers from relevant departments.

