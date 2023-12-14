(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to review the water supply and drainage schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the water supply and drainage schemes aim at providing clean drinking water to the general public, and drainage of wastewater.

He said that the Public Health Department’s schemes, which are in progress shall be continued with honesty by officials of the department.

He directed Deputy Commissioners of all three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division to submit reports with their recommendations for the activation of inactive schemes of water supply and drainage within one week so that issues of funds and others could be resolved.

The commissioner also directed all Assistant Commissioners of all tehsil to furnish reports of these schemes in their domain while proposals are compiled regarding devastated schemes to revive the same after complete repairs.

All the Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting regarding visits of drainage and water supply schemes.

On the occasion, officials of the Public Health Department informed the meeting that 67 water supply schemes are functional in all three districts of the SBA Division, 51 schemes are inactive while 52 schemes are in devastated condition.

They said that 103 schemes of drainage are functional,47 are nonfunctional and 37 schemes of drainage are in devastated condition, which require Rs one billion funds to make them functional. They said that floods of 2011 and 2020 many schemes receded and were totally damaged.

The commissioner assured about the provision of funds and all possible cooperation for the activation of these schemes. DC Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Naushehro Feroze Arsalan Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Jam Nawaz Ali, Syed Ammar Hussain, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorayo and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department of all the three districts were present at the meeting.

