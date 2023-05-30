UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Condemns Murder Of Judge

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner condemns murder of Judge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday strongly condemned the murder of Senior Session Judge of Azad Kashmir Sardar Amjad Ishaq in Rawat police jurisdiction.

He said this talking to the media persons at residence of the deceased judge along with Regional Police Officer (RPO), Syed Khurram Ali Shah.

The commissioner said the senior sessions Judge always played a key role in dispensing justice.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the brutal killing the Judge during house robbery attempt.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

On the occasion, the RPO said that the investigation of the arrested accused involved in the incident was underway, adding they would be brought to justice soon.

