Commissioner, DC Along With RPO Visited Adiala Jail To Share Joys On Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak, along with RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, visited Adiala Jail and SOS Village to share joys of Eid ul Fitr.

During his visit, he congratulated the children under 15 years of age and distributed gifts.

He inspected the hospital established in Adiala Jail and visited the patients to inquire about the health.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jail and directed that special meals be arranged for the prisoners on Eid.

Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner spent time with the children in the Child Protection Bureau and also cut the Eid cake and distributed Eid gifts to the children.

The Juice, shawarma and ice cream stalls were also set up.

He said that the children in the Child Protection Bureau deserve special attention. Commissioner has directed the administration to take special care of the children.

He also instructed to take away them entertainment park and organize a pizza party for the children.

While visiting the hospital, he inspected the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and inquire about health of the patients.

He gave gifts of sweets to the doctors and paramedical staff.

Khattak said that instead of celebrating Eid with his family on Eid “I will pay tribute to the doctors and paramedical staff who rendered their services for noble cause”.

