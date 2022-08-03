UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Visit Processions Routes, Imam Bargah In Ahmadpur East

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Commissioner, DC visit processions routes, Imam Bargah in Ahmadpur East

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Corporation Ahmedpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Corporation Ahmedpur East.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia told the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division about the ongoing development projects in Tehsil Ahmedpur East, arrangements for the Ashura-e-Muharram, and briefed about the flood situation caused by monsoon rains.

Commissioner said that during Ashura Days, cleaning arrangements should be done and the timings and routes of Muharram processions should be followed.

He further said that arrangements for traffic management and foolproof security should be ensured. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar also inspected the Muharram procession routes in Uch Sharif.

He visited Uch Sharif Sadar Bazar, the main procession route, and Imam Bargah Masooma Sach Pak Mohalla Gilani and reviewed the arrangements.

