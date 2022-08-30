Commissioner for carrying out survey to assess losses in flooded areas

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Division, Liaqat Ali Chatha visited flooded areas of Rajanpur and Fazalpur to review relief efforts after assuming his office.

He chaired a meeting in DC Rajanpur Arif Rahim's office which was attended by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Chief Engineer Irrigation Dept Sajid Rizvi and others.

The Commissioner stated that flood control system should be made more effective, adding that a wide and permanent bridge should be built at Bokhara drain for hill torrents in Fazilpur besides devising a way to control heavy traffic on existing bridge.

He informed that the bridge was designed for light traffic only and that heavy traffic might damage it.

Mr Chatha recommended that local police and traffic officials' help should be sought for this purpose.

The commissioner said that farmers would be exempted from all government dues including aabyana and maliyana etc. since the Punjab Government had declared these areas as calamity hit.

He ordered that survey should be carried out soon to assess the damages to property, crops and other losses in flooded areas.

Earlier, the DC briefed the meeting in detail about rescue and relief operations in addition to provision of ration and other steps by the district government.