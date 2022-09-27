Commissioner for early completion of Nishtar phase II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday directed officers concerned to speed up construction work of Nishtar Hospital Phase-II in order to complete work within the given time.

During a visit to the site, the commissioner directed officers concerned to speed up work and increase labour force to make OPD of the hospital operational within the given deadline. He said that the provincial government was providing funds under the vision to complete the project at the earliest in order to facilitate people of South Punjab.

He said that various mega projects were being completed with funds of billions across the province to ensure the best medical facility to the masses. He said that the released funds of the current fiscal year would be utilized on development projects.

He directed officers to start double shift work on the ongoing construction site to early completion adding that the Nishtar Hospital Phase-II would reduce burden from the Nishtar Hospital-I. He said that residencies of doctors would also be constructed in the hospital.