Commissioner for easing up service delivery system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that the service delivery system for providing facilities to the masses is being eased up under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to media persons at his office here on Monday, he said installation of water supply to Cholistan will start shortly with a cost of Rs 220 million.

He said launching of desert safari for promotion of tourism in Cholistan is also on the cards, adding transparency and timely completion of development projects is the top priority.

The commissioner told that work on the second phase of Additional Ring Road has started and the new road will help in overcoming traffic problems of the city.

He said he and all the officers of Bahawalpur Division have opted open-door policy for solving people's problems.