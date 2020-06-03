Commissioner for functioning of all filtration plants across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq has sought report regarding filtration plants across the division and ordered functioning of all plants.

While presiding over meeting here on Wednesday, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that providing clean water supply to citizens was responsibility of the administration.

He ordered geo - mapping of all filtration plants across the division and to write about closed filtration plants of the city to Secretary Local Government Punjab.

Shanul Haq ordered to change filters of plants regularly.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak briefed Commissioner that 325 out of 371 plants were functional across the district.

The provision of uninterrupted clean water supply to masses through public private partnership was also brought under consideration in the meeting.