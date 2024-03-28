Commissioner For Making Drug Addicts Useful Citizens Through Skills
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan instructed the Drug Rehabilitation Centre's administration to compile a list considering the capabilities, interests, and skills of the individuals under treatment.
During a visit to Sicial Welfare Complex on Thursday, she stated that individuals addicted to drugs face social repercussions and can be rehabilitated from societal crises through treatment, counseling, medication, and economic opportunities.
The provision of suitable employment can help regain societal, economic, and personal stability in a dignified
manner in society, the commissioner noted.
She maintained that efforts were being made to impart training and employment opportunities to drug addicts through TEVTA and the social welfare department.
Marryam emphasized that addiction is treatable, and a positive attitude is crucial in combating it, promoting positive activities to save future generations from the menace of addiction.
Later, the commissioner initiated a plantation campaign, where plants were distributed among drug addicts in the Social Welfare Complex, and each patient's name was tagged to a plant to raise awareness for tree plantation in Pakistan.
During the visit, discussions were held with officials to provide skill training in various trades for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister handovers emergency medicine supplies to hospitals in 17 districts11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister inspects various sections of CTD headquarters11 minutes ago
-
CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking20 minutes ago
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh21 minutes ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow21 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region30 minutes ago
-
Court awards two-time death sentence in a murder case30 minutes ago
-
NHA working to remove debris to open Zhob-Dhanasar road30 minutes ago
-
UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare31 minutes ago
-
65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted40 minutes ago
-
Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying40 minutes ago