Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan instructed the Drug Rehabilitation Centre's administration to compile a list considering the capabilities, interests, and skills of the individuals under treatment.

During a visit to Sicial Welfare Complex on Thursday, she stated that individuals addicted to drugs face social repercussions and can be rehabilitated from societal crises through treatment, counseling, medication, and economic opportunities.

The provision of suitable employment can help regain societal, economic, and personal stability in a dignified

manner in society, the commissioner noted.

She maintained that efforts were being made to impart training and employment opportunities to drug addicts through TEVTA and the social welfare department.

Marryam emphasized that addiction is treatable, and a positive attitude is crucial in combating it, promoting positive activities to save future generations from the menace of addiction.

Later, the commissioner initiated a plantation campaign, where plants were distributed among drug addicts in the Social Welfare Complex, and each patient's name was tagged to a plant to raise awareness for tree plantation in Pakistan.

During the visit, discussions were held with officials to provide skill training in various trades for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.