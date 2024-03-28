Open Menu

Commissioner For Making Drug Addicts Useful Citizens Through Skills

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division, Marryam Khan instructed the Drug Rehabilitation Centre's administration to compile a list considering the capabilities, interests, and skills of the individuals under treatment.

During a visit to Sicial Welfare Complex on Thursday, she stated that individuals addicted to drugs face social repercussions and can be rehabilitated from societal crises through treatment, counseling, medication, and economic opportunities.

The provision of suitable employment can help regain societal, economic, and personal stability in a dignified

manner in society, the commissioner noted.

She maintained that efforts were being made to impart training and employment opportunities to drug addicts through TEVTA and the social welfare department.

Marryam emphasized that addiction is treatable, and a positive attitude is crucial in combating it, promoting positive activities to save future generations from the menace of addiction.

Later, the commissioner initiated a plantation campaign, where plants were distributed among drug addicts in the Social Welfare Complex, and each patient's name was tagged to a plant to raise awareness for tree plantation in Pakistan.

During the visit, discussions were held with officials to provide skill training in various trades for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Drugs Visit From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion

27 minutes ago
 Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

2 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

4 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

4 hours ago
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

5 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan