Commissioner Forms Committee To Probe Killing Of A Man By Tigers In Sher Bagh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar has formed a committee to probe the killing of a person by Bengal Tingers in Sher Bagh (Bahawalpur Zoo)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar has formed a committee to probe the killing of a person by Bengal Tingers in Sher Bagh (Bahawalpur Zoo).

The committee will find the facts and submit initial report in 24 hours and final report in 7 days.

The committee comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar as convener, while Head of Forensic Science Department Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Conservator Forests Bahawalpur, Incharge Forensic Science Agency Bahawalpur, District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur and Incharge Crime Scenes Investigation will be members.

According to the report submitted by Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Sher Bagh Usman Ali, when the zoo staff opened the cage of Bengal Tigers at 11 am, they found a dead body mauled by the tigers. No documents or mobile phone were recovered from the dead body for identification.

