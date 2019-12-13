UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Announces 'Awami Dastarkhwan' For Poor People In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:22 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam here on Friday announced to hold 'Awami Dastarkhwan' at three different places for providing free-of-cost food among poor and needy people from Dec16

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam here on Friday announced to hold 'Awami Dastarkhwan' at three different places for providing free-of-cost food among poor and needy people from Dec16.

The announcement was made during a meeting at Commissioner Office which was chaired by Commissioner and attended by Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Social Welfare Department, traders federations and welfare organizations.

The meeting discussed arrangements and locations for holding 'Awami Dastarkhwan.' It was decided that the said facility would be provided at Abbottabad General Bus Stand, Sbzi Mandi and Mandiaan under supervision of Social Welfare Department and would provide food to needy people from 12:00pm to 04:00pm.

It was also decided that Awami Dastarkhwan of General Bus Stand would initially be established at Shelter Home of Social Welfare Department for which renowned trader Sultan Ahmed Nawaz would provide financial assistance.

The remaining two Awami Dastarkhwan would be organized in collaboration with Yaqeen Foundation. The meeting also constituted monitoring committee under the supervision of Chairman District Resolution Committee Gen. Rtd. Ayaz Saleem Rana that would ensure arrangements of the facility.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Hazara gave Rs 50,000 for each Dastarkhwan from his own pocket while trader Sultan Nawaz gave Rs 50,000 and Ayaz Saleem Rana provided Rs10,000.

The Commissioner also directed district administration to make arrangements for holding Awami Dastarkhwan and said that the facility would soon be inaugurated for other districts of the division.

