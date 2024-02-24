- Home
Commissioner Imposes Ban On Driving Tractors Having Disc Harrows/gobals Without Tyres On Roads
February 24, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has taken notice of driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on newly constructed roads causing damages.
The Commissioner while exercising his powers conferred under section 144(6) Cr.PC has imposed a ban on driving tractor disc harrows/gobals without tyres throughout the Hyderabad Division for 30 days with effect from 23-02-2024 to 23-03-2024.
