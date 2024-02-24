Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has taken notice of driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on newly constructed roads causing damages.

The Commissioner while exercising his powers conferred under section 144(6) Cr.PC has imposed a ban on driving tractor disc harrows/gobals without tyres throughout the Hyderabad Division for 30 days with effect from 23-02-2024 to 23-03-2024.