Commissioner inaugurates 5-day anti-polio drive

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 10:31 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja inaugurated a 5-day anti-polio campaign at the outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health Dr Niaz Maqsood, and others were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that complete eradication of polio is our national duty and we must work together to keep our children safe from this disease. He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the disease to them safe from life-long disability.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia told Commissioner that approximately 0.8 million children will be vaccinated against polio in the drive from May 23 to May 25 while two more days May 26 and May 27 are reserved for catchup activity for left out children.

He said that children will also be given Vitamin-A drops. He told that 2649 teams have been formed for the campaign including 173 fixed teams, 2343 mobile teams, and 133 transit teams.

