Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawns of Commissioner Complex, here on Monday.

He said that trees were essential to protect the living creature from environmental hazards.

He said that Pakistan was among those countries which were facing severe climate changes. Therefore, the government had decided to plant maximum trees during every plantation drive so that environmental pollution could be controlled to the maximum extent, in addition to saving people from health hazards.

He said that tree plantation drive was inaugurated across the division and maximum number of saplings would be planted at available spaces in the government offices, parks, green-belts, etc.

He also directed the heads of government departments to ensure plantation of maximum trees during the current drive so that a healthy environment could be provided to the next generations.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Tariq Niazi and others were also present.