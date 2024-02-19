Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI and polio eradication

The Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that polio was a crippling disease and every child of 0-5 years of age must be administrated an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign. All arrangements should be completed for its elimination campaign so that no child is left to administer the oral polio drops during the polio campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has said that polio was a crippling disease and every child of 0-5 years of age must be administrated an oral polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign. All arrangements should be completed for its elimination campaign so that no child is left to administer the oral polio drops during the polio campaign.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on EPI & polio eradication in his office on Monday.

The commissioner appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign commencing from February 26, 2024 up to March 03, 2024 and prevent them from lifelong disability.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to prepare a micro plan along with their District Health Officers (DHOs) and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the forthcoming national anti-polio campaign successful.

He further said that during the campaign; oblige all the staff especially the lady health workers to go door to door to administrate polio drops among the children so that no child is left behind and if anyone is negligent during duty, strict action will be taken against them.

Commissioner Larkana Division said that the officials of Health department take best efforts and give accurate information about any issues face by officials of Health department so that the campaign can be successful

On this occasion, the Commissioner of Larkana Division addressed the Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts through video link and said that they should monitor the work daily and also monitor the transit points in their respective districts during the polio campaign.

He also directed the officials of the health department that they should increase the number of LHVs and LHWs and especially the children travelling in buses, vans and incoming and outgoing vehicles should be vaccinated against polio so that no child is left behind.

He also instructed the DCs of the five districts of the division, they also monitor the DHOs of their districts, so that they can be doing their work properly and also to ensure the safety and security of polio workers especially lady health workers.

During the meeting, he instructed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana that all the PPHI centers or private hospitals and maternity homes should be made mandatory to keep the polio vaccines, vaccines and medicines for the children admitted there. No child is left behind.

Speaking during the meeting, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Haroon said that this is a national cause for which we will fully cooperate with the administration.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division directed all the Deputy Commissioners and said that I direct them to resolve all the issues related to this so that no problem arises and ensure the security of the staff.

Briefing the meeting, officials of the health department informed the meeting that like other parts of the country, the national polio campaign is starting in Larkana Division from February 26, 2024 up to March 03, 2024.

During the meeting, SSP Larkana also instructed to ensure the security of the teams during polio and to establish a control room. Speaking on this occasion, SSP Larkana said that a control room has been established in the Deputy Commissioner's office in Larkana and the focal person has also been made restricted.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that we have bound the WHO regarding the micro-plan so that in the next campaign, they should work fully and work hard to make the campaign successful.

Earlier the DCs and health officials of all the Five districts informed the meeting about the steps taken to make the campaign successful.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore Kandhkot and also participated in the meeting via video link and informed about the performance done during the previous campaigns in their districts and also informed about the upcoming campaign saying that some children were left behind due to shifting to other places. They will be completely covered during the next campaign. Deputy Commissioner Qamber Shahdadkot was also present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sherjeel Noor Channa, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi,Police officers, the Director Health Services Larkana, and officers and officials of various departments