Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the flood/rain victims

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :In order to make the flood/rain-affected families, who were affected during 2022 in Jacobabad district prosperous, and as an acknowledgement of love for Sindh, the ceremony for providing residential plot certificates under the Sindh Goth Abad (Housing Scheme) Act, 1987 and funds for the construction of houses.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Jacobabad on Monday, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DC Jacobabad Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, President PPP Jacobabad district Mir Liaquat Ali Khan Lashari, President PPP Ladies Wing Dr. Farkhanda, General Secretary PPP Jacobabad Arab Dayo and others, as per the instructions of the Sindh Government, distributed the certificates of Goth Abad among 500 women and men flood/rain victims in the first phase in relation to the property rights and funds for the construction of houses in the affected area of the District.

The affected woman Rukhsana shared their thoughts and thanked the Sindh government, district administration and political leadership. She said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah came to their relief camp in October 2022 and promised to construct houses and give us the right to own property.

Commissioner Larkana and Deputy Commissioner said during the ceremony that this is the second historic decision of the Sindh government they are trying to provide funds for the construction of houses for the homeless flood/rain victims as well as giving rights to the ownership.

They further said that in the first phase, more than 500 families of Jacobabad district have been given ownership certificates under the Goth Abad Scheme and construction of new houses has started.

On this occasion, the flood victims appreciated and praised the wonderful works of the Sindh government.