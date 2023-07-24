Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad Distribute Ownership Certificates Among The Flood/rain Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the flood/rain victims

In order to make the flood/rain-affected families, who were affected during 2022 in Jacobabad district prosperous, and as an acknowledgement of love for Sindh, the ceremony for providing residential plot certificates under the Sindh Goth Abad (Housing Scheme) Act, 1987 and funds for the construction of houses

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :In order to make the flood/rain-affected families, who were affected during 2022 in Jacobabad district prosperous, and as an acknowledgement of love for Sindh, the ceremony for providing residential plot certificates under the Sindh Goth Abad (Housing Scheme) Act, 1987 and funds for the construction of houses.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Jacobabad on Monday, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DC Jacobabad Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, President PPP Jacobabad district Mir Liaquat Ali Khan Lashari, President PPP Ladies Wing Dr. Farkhanda, General Secretary PPP Jacobabad Arab Dayo and others, as per the instructions of the Sindh Government, distributed the certificates of Goth Abad among 500 women and men flood/rain victims in the first phase in relation to the property rights and funds for the construction of houses in the affected area of the District.

The affected woman Rukhsana shared their thoughts and thanked the Sindh government, district administration and political leadership. She said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah came to their relief camp in October 2022 and promised to construct houses and give us the right to own property.

Commissioner Larkana and Deputy Commissioner said during the ceremony that this is the second historic decision of the Sindh government they are trying to provide funds for the construction of houses for the homeless flood/rain victims as well as giving rights to the ownership.

They further said that in the first phase, more than 500 families of Jacobabad district have been given ownership certificates under the Goth Abad Scheme and construction of new houses has started.

On this occasion, the flood victims appreciated and praised the wonderful works of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Flood Liaquat Ali Khan Larkana Jacobabad October Women Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Arab Housing Love

Recent Stories

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

15 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

15 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

15 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

25 minutes ago
 Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

25 minutes ago
Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

34 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

25 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

25 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

33 minutes ago
 Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

33 minutes ago
 People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC ..

People to verify their vote by July 20, 2023: DEC Mirpurkhas

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan