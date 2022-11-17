UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Larkana Visits Various Development Schemes In Larkana City

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 10:15 PM

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari along with Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Thursday visited various ongoing developments schemes in Larkana city and reviewed the work

He directed the officers of concerned departments to complete the development schemes in stipulated time and ensure the quality work. The sleekness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

On the occasion, he said that the administration making the anti-encroachment drive a success which was imperative to undertake beatification work and keep traffic flow smooth in the city.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Larkana along with Deputy Commissioner Larkana also visited Nazar Muhallah, Cattle Colony, Rehmatpur Muhallah, Old nad New Bus stands, Lahori Muhallah, Gajjanpur Muhallah, Sabzi Muhallah, Chandka Bridge, VIP Road and other localities of Larkana city.

After visiting the areas, he reviewed the sanitation, drainage system and ongoing development works, where he along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Municipal Commissioner Syed Imdad Ali Shah, Deputy Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Larkana Muhammad Saleh Bardi, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department and other concerned officers.

He warned the officials of Municipal Administration Larkana and the officials of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Larkana to ensure cleanliness in the Larkana city with full attendance of sanitary workers in the field failing which action will be taken against them.

He took serious notice of public complains about improper cleanliness and failure drainage system in different parts of city.

He directed to concerned officials to resolve the public problems on priority level and ensure cleanliness, street light and proper sewerage system in Larkana city.

Taking a briefing from concerned officers, on this occasion the commissioner directed all the concerned officers/officials to improve the sanitation system in all areas of the city and to improve the drainage system by timely completing the ongoing development works, so that the citizens could not face any kind of trouble, he added.

