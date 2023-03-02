UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Malakand Reviews Progress On Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner Malakand reviews progress on uplift schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan visited Deputy Commissioner Office Swat at Saidu Sharif where he presided over a meeting and reviewed progress on development projects in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Khan Wazir gave him a briefing on the ongoing development projects, overall situation, and problems in the Swat district. Heads of district departments participated in the meeting.

During the meeting issues relating to service delivery centers, health projects, construction of schools, colleges, and universities, road projects for access to tourist destinations, restoration of infrastructure affected by floods in 2022, clean water and irrigation projects, sports projects, land settlement, and river protection were reviewed.

It was told that various restrictions have been imposed regarding river protection and monitoring in this regard is also going on.

The Deputy Commissioner also presented the progress in the development projects to Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Malakand Division directed to ensure progress on projects of public importance, especially projects related to the tourism industry.

The Commissioner Malakand Division also directed the traffic police to take measures on a priority basis to solve traffic-related problems.

Taking notice of the problems related to bus stands and vegetable markets in Mingora, Commissioner Malakand Division issued orders to solve the problems within two weeks.

The supply of quality flour at a discounted price was also under discussion and the commissioner directed the monitoring of the situation. He also issued instructions to speed up road maintenance measures in view of the tourist season.

Addressing the heads of the district departments, Commissioner Malakand Division urged them to perform all duties honestly and diligently.

