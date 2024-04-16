Commissioner Mariam Khan Assumes Additional Charge Of DG MDA
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Mariam Khan took additional charge of Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Mariam Khan took additional charge of Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, earlier, Dr Zahid Ikram was serving as DG MDA.
The Punjab government transferred and directed him to report to the Services and General Administration Department, said a notification.
Recent Stories
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party
2 drug peddlers given jail terms
PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif
Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges
Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks
Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital
Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million
SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)
MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party2 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers given jail terms2 minutes ago
-
PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges2 minutes ago
-
Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million2 minutes ago
-
SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project2 minutes ago
-
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May33 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)30 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation31 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs to build more nurseries31 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case57 minutes ago