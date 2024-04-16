Open Menu

Commissioner Mariam Khan Assumes Additional Charge Of DG MDA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Mariam Khan took additional charge of Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, earlier, Dr Zahid Ikram was serving as DG MDA.

The Punjab government transferred and directed him to report to the Services and General Administration Department, said a notification.

