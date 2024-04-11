Open Menu

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa Visits SOS Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr visited SOS Center at Ferozpur Road and distributed gifts among children residing there.

According to the official here on Thursday, the commissioner distributed sweets among the children and ate ice cream with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that he was happy to see smiles on the faces of the children. He lauded SOS management for ensuring the best arrangements for children in the center.

He further said, "These children are our asset and we have to play our role to double their happiness."

Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Dr Anam Fatima was also present.

