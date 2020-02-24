UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan For Comprehensive Strategy To Promote Mango Plant

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:23 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Shah Ul Haq Monday said that mango fruit was recognition of the region and a comprehensive strategy should be followed to promote mango orchards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shah Ul Haq Monday said that mango fruit was recognition of the region and a comprehensive strategy should be followed to promote mango orchards .

He expressed these views while talking to Director Mango Research Institute Dr Hameed Ullah, here.

During last visit to the city, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice had also showed concern over cutting of mango orchards.

The commission paid sudden visit of Mango Research Institute and got briefing about mango cultivation.

He also stressed for arranging international festival to promote mango fruit.

Director Mango Research Institute Dr Hameed Ullah said that MRI was offering mango plants to citizens on subsidize prices.

He also apprised the Commissioner on working of the institute to control disease of mango orchards. Different research papers have also been published following working of the scientist of the MRI.

