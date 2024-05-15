Commissioner orders achieving cotton sowing targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said cotton is a crucial crop for Pakistan, which can contribute significantly to foreign exchange earning. But, due to unfavourable weather conditions this year, there has been delay in cotton sowing. Therefore, he urged the deputy commissioners to be proactive and ensure cotton cultivation according to the set targets, within the prescribed timeframe.

He was addressing the Divisional Cotton Management Committee meeting in his office on Wednesday. The commissioner mentioned that agricultural experts have set a target of cotton sowing in Sargodha division by May 25; hence, all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and agricultural officers across the division should conduct awareness programs to reach out to every farmer, while actively playing their role.

He emphasised that cotton holds a significant economic position for Pakistan globally, but unfortunately, other crops have been cultivated in its place over the past few years. He stated that with the personal interest of the Punjab chief secretary, efforts have been made to revive this crop. "Like the last year, we aim to achieve a 100 per cent target," he added. The commissioner said that farmers should not face any difficulty in accessing high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines at prescribed rates, along with ensuring sufficient water availability.

During the meeting, the deputy director agriculture said that this year, a target of cotton sowing had been set on an area of 197,500 acres in Sargodha division. Cotton will be cultivated on 7,710 acres in Sargodha, 2,890 acres in Khushab, 1,45,470 acres in Mianwali, and 41,430 acres in Bhakkar district.

He said, "Thirty-four per cent of the sowing target has been achieved so far in all districts. Cotton cultivation is being carried out in 215 villages across the division, with 18 teams of the Agriculture Department working to guide the farmers."

In the meeting, the commissioner also demanded a meeting of FESCO officers regarding the issue of excess billing on agricultural tube wells highlighted by the participating farmers. He emphasised that farmers should not be left alone under any circumstances, and every effort should be made to ensure their guidance and assistance. Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, along with officers from relevant departments and cotton growers, also participated in the meeting.