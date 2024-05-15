Commissioner Orders Achieving Cotton Sowing Targets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said cotton is a crucial crop for Pakistan, which can contribute significantly to foreign exchange earning. But, due to unfavourable weather conditions this year, there has been delay in cotton sowing. Therefore, he urged the deputy commissioners to be proactive and ensure cotton cultivation according to the set targets, within the prescribed timeframe.
He was addressing the Divisional Cotton Management Committee meeting in his office on Wednesday. The commissioner mentioned that agricultural experts have set a target of cotton sowing in Sargodha division by May 25; hence, all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and agricultural officers across the division should conduct awareness programs to reach out to every farmer, while actively playing their role.
He emphasised that cotton holds a significant economic position for Pakistan globally, but unfortunately, other crops have been cultivated in its place over the past few years. He stated that with the personal interest of the Punjab chief secretary, efforts have been made to revive this crop. "Like the last year, we aim to achieve a 100 per cent target," he added. The commissioner said that farmers should not face any difficulty in accessing high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines at prescribed rates, along with ensuring sufficient water availability.
During the meeting, the deputy director agriculture said that this year, a target of cotton sowing had been set on an area of 197,500 acres in Sargodha division. Cotton will be cultivated on 7,710 acres in Sargodha, 2,890 acres in Khushab, 1,45,470 acres in Mianwali, and 41,430 acres in Bhakkar district.
He said, "Thirty-four per cent of the sowing target has been achieved so far in all districts. Cotton cultivation is being carried out in 215 villages across the division, with 18 teams of the Agriculture Department working to guide the farmers."
In the meeting, the commissioner also demanded a meeting of FESCO officers regarding the issue of excess billing on agricultural tube wells highlighted by the participating farmers. He emphasised that farmers should not be left alone under any circumstances, and every effort should be made to ensure their guidance and assistance. Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, along with officers from relevant departments and cotton growers, also participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents53 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System59 seconds ago
-
KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor11 minutes ago
-
Cops given cash prizes, certificates over good performances11 minutes ago
-
Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 1,373 gangs this year so far11 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incident near Charsadda Interchange on M-121 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness lectures held at schools21 minutes ago
-
Civil society organizations equipped with public, social audit expertise in WASH Sector31 minutes ago
-
Community-based education centers to control dropout rate, enhance literacy in tribal distts: Minist ..31 minutes ago
-
Students of PIEAS display creative projects at Open House31 minutes ago