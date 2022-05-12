UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Stern Action Against Water Theft In Hyderabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Commissioner orders stern action against water theft in Hyderabad division

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, on Thursday has asked the Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, Rangers and officers of Sindh Irrigation Department of all districts of the division to take stern action against water theft and arrest the culprits involved in this crime

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, on Thursday has asked the Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, Rangers and officers of Sindh Irrigation Department of all districts of the division to take stern action against water theft and arrest the culprits involved in this crime.

The Commissioner issued these directives while reviewing the water shortage situation in a meeting held here at his office with the DIG Police Hyderabad Region Pir Muhammad Shah, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali, Director SIDA Ghulam Muhammad Dhamra, Rangers officers, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of Hyderabad division were also in the attendance.

Moreover, commissioner directed to register FIRs against the landlords of their respective districts who were involved in stealing water and bring them to the court for punishment. "Water theft is a crime and no one would be allowed to suppress the rights of others", he maintained and ordered judicious distribution of water to growers of the area.

He asked the deployment of Rangers and Police with immediate effect at the canals, distributaries and watercourses of the canals of Kotri Barrage as well as Naseer and Hala Divisions of Sukkur Barrage. He also directed to take action against those growers who are sowing paddy crops in restricted areas.

The DIG Hyderabad Region Syed Pir Muhammad Shah while asking the SSPs of all districts for taking stern action against water theft, also announced setting up a control room in his office and any complaint against illegal trade of water can be registered at Telephone No: 022-9200093 and Fax No: 022-9200092 Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting about situation and emphasized the need of making effective legislation against water theft in order to initiate prompt action against those involved in this menace.

Water shortage was creating law and order situation, therefore effective legislation is necessary to ensure judicious distribution of water, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Rangers Police Water Law And Order Hyderabad Sukkur Hala Kotri All Court

Recent Stories

NATO to Discuss Finland, Sweden Membership During ..

NATO to Discuss Finland, Sweden Membership During Ministerial Meeting - US State ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Discuss US Infant Formula Supply Crisis W ..

Biden to Discuss US Infant Formula Supply Crisis With Manufacturers Today - Whit ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB playing pivotal role in eradicating corruption ..

NAB playing pivotal role in eradicating corruption: Chairman

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF Says Schools in Ukraine Continue to Be Atta ..

UNICEF Says Schools in Ukraine Continue to Be Attacked, Used for Military Purpos ..

15 minutes ago
 Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at Mi ..

Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at Milky Way's centre

15 minutes ago
 VC Hamdard University congratulates students of ru ..

VC Hamdard University congratulates students of rural areas on earning PhD degre ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.