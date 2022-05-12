Commissioner orders stern action against water theft in Hyderabad division

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, on Thursday has asked the Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, Rangers and officers of Sindh Irrigation Department of all districts of the division to take stern action against water theft and arrest the culprits involved in this crime

The Commissioner issued these directives while reviewing the water shortage situation in a meeting held here at his office with the DIG Police Hyderabad Region Pir Muhammad Shah, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Haji Khan Jamali, Director SIDA Ghulam Muhammad Dhamra, Rangers officers, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of Hyderabad division were also in the attendance.

Moreover, commissioner directed to register FIRs against the landlords of their respective districts who were involved in stealing water and bring them to the court for punishment. "Water theft is a crime and no one would be allowed to suppress the rights of others", he maintained and ordered judicious distribution of water to growers of the area.

He asked the deployment of Rangers and Police with immediate effect at the canals, distributaries and watercourses of the canals of Kotri Barrage as well as Naseer and Hala Divisions of Sukkur Barrage. He also directed to take action against those growers who are sowing paddy crops in restricted areas.

The DIG Hyderabad Region Syed Pir Muhammad Shah while asking the SSPs of all districts for taking stern action against water theft, also announced setting up a control room in his office and any complaint against illegal trade of water can be registered at Telephone No: 022-9200093 and Fax No: 022-9200092 Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting about situation and emphasized the need of making effective legislation against water theft in order to initiate prompt action against those involved in this menace.

Water shortage was creating law and order situation, therefore effective legislation is necessary to ensure judicious distribution of water, he added.