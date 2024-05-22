Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday reviewed arrangements being finalized for Eid-ul-Azha.
Chairing a meeting, he said that section-144 would be imposed on illegal sale points and collection of hides of the sacrificial animals without No Objection Certificate.
All the cattle markets should be set up at approved sale points for Eid-ul-Azha, he said adding, a control room should also be set up in the commissioner's office to monitor the sanitation arrangements.
The commissioner directed to take Special measures to avoid Congo virus and other diseases by keeping in mind the movement of animals before Eid.
The Department of Livestock should ensure vaccination of the animals at entry and exit points, he instructed.
Biodegradable bags for the entrails of the sacrificial animals should also be distributed among the citizens, he said.
The commissioner directed to finalize special arrangements for cleaning all the areas on Eid and urged the people to fully cooperate with the departments concerned regarding cleanliness.
The citizens could register their complaints by calling on toll free number 08000-92111, he added.
He directed the authorities to make all-out efforts to clear all city areas on Eid-ul-Adha, adding, cleanliness work should continue round the clock during Eid days in different shifts.
In narrow streets where vehicles could not pass, hand carts could be used, he added.
Engineer Aamir Khattak said that for ‘Ijtamai Qurbangahs' hand carts and garbage bags should be arranged besides deployment of sanitary workers to clean the areas.
Under the pre-eid work plan, mosques should be washed, Eidgahs and graveyards should be properly cleared, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, commercial markets and main bazaars should also be cleaned.
