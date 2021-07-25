Commissioner, RPO visit election control room

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rao Abdul Karim on Sunday visited the Election Control Room set up here at DPO office.

Talking to the media, the Commissioner said that 201 polling stations had been set up in Sialkot district for three Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Constituencies where free, fair and transparent polling process was in progress.

He said that 80 CCTV cameras were installed in the district for monitoring the election process, adding that 23 polling stations had been declared sensitive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani said that strict security arrangements had been made for peaceful polling in LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace of the constituency and criminal elements would be dealt with iron hands.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rao Abdul Karim regarding the security arrangements made for AKJ elections in LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot.

The Commissioner, RPO Rao Abdul Karim, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District PoliceOfficer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani also visited polling stations of LA-36 and reviewed the electionprocess.