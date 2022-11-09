(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Commissioner of Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Wednesday, urged the youth to follow the philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal to steer the nation on path of progress and prosperity.

He expressed the views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of football series in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal here at Agha Khan Gymkhana.

The commissioner said that the entire nation was observing the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal who dreamt for a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and that dream was realised by Qauid-e-Azam Muhamma Ali Jinnah.

He urged the youth to re-align their lives according to the philosophy of the great poet philosopher to achieve the objectives of an educated, civilised and developed nation.

He also stressed upon sportsperson to play active role for promoting harmony and brotherhood in the society and strengthen sports sector in the country.

He also felicitated Pakistan cricket team on making its way to final of ICC T20 world cup by defeating New Zealand in the semi final and hoped that the national team would return to the homeland as world champion.

To mark birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal a cake was also cut at the occasion while Allama Iqbal awards were presented to Sultan Kemani and Shahida Perveen to recognise their services in field of sports.

Meanwhile, in the first match of football series Karachi Football Club under-15 defeated Agha Khan Gymkhana under-15 by 4-0. Karachi Football Club's Muhammad Azan, Indullah Balouch, Muhamad Ibrahim and Shiraz Ahmed scored goals for their team.