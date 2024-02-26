Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Ring Road Project To Review Construction Work

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Commissioner visits Ring Road project to review construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Monday visited the Ring Road project and inspected the construction work.

The Commissioner also visited the Ring Road project camp office at Khasala Khurd where he was briefed about the project.

The Commissioner was informed that the length of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is 38.3 km and there would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian.

A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways. Overall physical progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road is 25 percent, the Commissioner was briefed.

The ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame, the Commissioner said adding, there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work.

The completion of the Ring Road project would permanently resolve the traffic congestion problem in Rawalpindi, he added.

The completion of the project would bring an economic revolution at the regional level, Aamir Khattak said and added the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be a game changer for the region.

The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is going on at a fast pace, he informed.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rawalpindi Progress National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

17 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

1 hour ago
 Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers ..

Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

5 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

19 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

21 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan