Commissioner visits Ring Road project to review construction work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Monday visited the Ring Road project and inspected the construction work.

The Commissioner also visited the Ring Road project camp office at Khasala Khurd where he was briefed about the project.

The Commissioner was informed that the length of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is 38.3 km and there would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian.

A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways. Overall physical progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road is 25 percent, the Commissioner was briefed.

The ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame, the Commissioner said adding, there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work.

The completion of the Ring Road project would permanently resolve the traffic congestion problem in Rawalpindi, he added.

The completion of the project would bring an economic revolution at the regional level, Aamir Khattak said and added the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be a game changer for the region.

The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is going on at a fast pace, he informed.