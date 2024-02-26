Commissioner Visits Ring Road Project To Review Construction Work
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak here on Monday visited the Ring Road project and inspected the construction work.
The Commissioner also visited the Ring Road project camp office at Khasala Khurd where he was briefed about the project.
The Commissioner was informed that the length of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is 38.3 km and there would be a total of five interchanges on the Rawalpindi Ring Road at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian.
A railway bridge would also be constructed with five overpasses and 21 subways. Overall physical progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road is 25 percent, the Commissioner was briefed.
The ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame, the Commissioner said adding, there would be no compromise on the quality of the construction work.
The completion of the Ring Road project would permanently resolve the traffic congestion problem in Rawalpindi, he added.
The completion of the project would bring an economic revolution at the regional level, Aamir Khattak said and added the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be a game changer for the region.
The construction work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is going on at a fast pace, he informed.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off amid zero tolerance to achieve success27 seconds ago
-
Liquor supplier arrested, 312 bottles recovered35 seconds ago
-
Atif Aleem writes to PTI chief election commissioner to notify his name as party chairman10 minutes ago
-
UoM gets X category award in BS education Program10 minutes ago
-
67 winning candidates out of 114 to become members KP Assembly for first time11 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM17 minutes ago
-
Man shot injured over resistance21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against fake pesticides, fertilizers30 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital for country's development:Rana Sana Ullah Khan31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on multiple public safety initiatives31 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper held for selling expired pesticides31 minutes ago
-
1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch40 minutes ago