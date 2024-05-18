Open Menu

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot/windstorm-dust raising winds in central and southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-windstorm and thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Central Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening and night.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Islamabad during the period.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty, Gilgit seventeen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

